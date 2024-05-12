Eight Dead In Mexico Shooting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Mexico City: Eight people died in a weekend shooting in Mexico's Morelos state, adjacent to Mexico City, authorities reported Sunday.
The attack occurred Saturday in the municipality of Huitzilac, off a highway connecting the capital with the tourist town of Cuernavaca.
Four people died on the scene while four others died after being taken to the hospital, the Morelos prosecutor's office said.
Morelos is a popular vacation destination for Mexico City residents, although it borders restive Guerrero state, where various drug cartels operate.
In November of last year, an armed confrontation between police and alleged criminals left nine dead in Cuernavaca.
Around 450,000 people have been murdered across the country since 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug offensive involving the military, according to official figures.
MENAFN12052024000063011010ID1108203778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.