               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Examination Centre: 70 People To Continue Career In Civil Service


5/12/2024 10:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
State Examination Centre: 70 People To Continue Career In Civil Service Image
 Nazrin Abdul Read more

Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) held an examinationfor the continuation of activity in the civil service for positionscorresponding to AB, AC, and administrative executive positions,BA, BB.

Azernews reports, citing the State Examination Centre that theexam for AB, AC, and BA job groups was held in Baku and Nakhchivanin electronic form, and 88 candidates participated in thisexam.

According to the exam results, there are 1 for the AB1 subgroup,3 for the AB4 subgroup, 1 for the AC2 subgroup, 6 for the AC3subgroup, 4 for the AC4 subgroup, 4 for the BA1 subgroup, 13 forthe BA2 subgroup, 24 for the BA3 subgroup, 14 for the BA4 subgroup, a total of 70 candidates succeeded by fulfilling therequired conditions.

MENAFN12052024000195011045ID1108203088


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search