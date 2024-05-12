State Examination Centre: 70 People To Continue Career In Civil Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) held an examinationfor the continuation of activity in the civil service for positionscorresponding to AB, AC, and administrative executive positions,BA, BB.

Azernews reports, citing the State Examination Centre that theexam for AB, AC, and BA job groups was held in Baku and Nakhchivanin electronic form, and 88 candidates participated in thisexam.

According to the exam results, there are 1 for the AB1 subgroup,3 for the AB4 subgroup, 1 for the AC2 subgroup, 6 for the AC3subgroup, 4 for the AC4 subgroup, 4 for the BA1 subgroup, 13 forthe BA2 subgroup, 24 for the BA3 subgroup, 14 for the BA4 subgroup, a total of 70 candidates succeeded by fulfilling therequired conditions.