Occupants Forbid Visiting Cemeteries On Memorial Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers have banned residents of the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) from visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Resistance Centre .

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians prohibit visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday. The occupiers motivate this with security measures, but the real reason is the desire to prevent mass gatherings, as the TOT has become an open-air prison," the statement said.

Teenage boy and his family evacuated from temporarilycommunity of Kherson region

It is noted that the enemy prohibits any gatherings of the local population, allegedly because of security concerns, but at the same time, this does not prevent the occupiers from holding events with Russian proxies or so-called elections.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian invaders are compiling a register of unwanted residents of the temporarily occupied Mariupol .