Israeli military broadens ground, air operations in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee has issued a call for residents of neighborhoods he designated as "east of Rafah"—despite their central location—to swiftly relocate to "the expanded humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi," located southwest of the strip. This directive suggests the military's intention to concentrate displaced Palestinians from Rafah in the Al-Mawasi area.



Al-Mawasi, situated along the Mediterranean coast, stretches 12 kilometers in length and one kilometer in width, extending from Deir Al-Balah in the north to the Khan Yunis Governorate in the south, with the outskirts of Rafah in the far south. However, it is primarily non-residential and lacks adequate infrastructure. Much of the land is dedicated to agriculture or covered by sand-filled greenhouses.



Recent days have witnessed intermittent clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in the eastern areas of Rafah, as reported by local Palestinian sources. Witnesses have observed exchanges of gunfire and shelling in this region, with plumes of black smoke rising from the Rafah land crossing.



In response to these escalating tensions, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, declared that it had conducted a series of attacks against Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the eastern outskirts of Rafah. This resulted in some Israeli forces retreating hundreds of meters towards the east, particularly in the Saad Sayel Barracks area.



Simultaneously, the Israeli military has issued a directive for the immediate evacuation of all residents and displaced individuals from various areas in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinians have been instructed to seek shelter in designated areas west of Gaza City, which have endured extensive damage from military operations since the commencement of the conflict seven months ago.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202521