Canada records trade deficit of USD1.9B last year

(MENAFN) In 2023, Canada recorded a trade deficit of USD1.9 billion, according to the latest figures released by Statistics Canada on Thursday. This represents a shift from the previous year, indicating a challenging economic landscape for the country's trade activities. The agency noted that the total value of Canada's annual merchandise exports experienced a marginal decline of 1.4 percent, amounting to USD768.2 billion, while the value of annual imports rose by 1.4 percent to reach USD770.2 billion.



Comparatively, the North American economy enjoyed a trade surplus of USD19.7 billion in 2022, underlining the contrast in trade dynamics between the two years. The statement released by Statistics Canada highlighted the impact of price increases, which characterized much of 2022 and spilled over into 2023. These price hikes, stemming from imbalances in supply and demand triggered by the resurgence of economic activity post-COVID-19, contributed to the overall trade deficit observed.



Despite the broader challenges, Canada's trade landscape in 2023 saw notable positive contributions from certain sectors. Motor vehicles emerged as a key driver, with exports of motor vehicles and parts experiencing a significant surge of 26.1 percent to reach USD102.0 billion. This figure not only represents an all-time high but also marks the first annual result to surpass the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This robust performance in the automotive sector underscores its resilience and potential for growth amidst broader economic uncertainties.



As Canada continues to navigate the complexities of global trade dynamics, policymakers and industry stakeholders may need to adopt adaptive strategies to mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Understanding the underlying drivers of trade imbalances, fostering innovation, and promoting competitiveness will be crucial in steering the country towards sustained economic growth and resilience in the face of evolving market conditions.

