Biden to convene with Zelenskyy in France amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

(MENAFN) The White House announced on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will convene with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the 80th anniversary commemorations for D-Day in Normandy, France. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed the meeting while briefing reporters aboard Air Force One en route to France.



Sullivan noted that Biden will also have another opportunity to engage with Zelenskyy at the G-7 summit in Italy, several days following the Normandy event. However, he emphasized that Biden will not be attending the Ukraine peace summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.



Addressing inquiries about potential US military involvement in Ukraine, Sullivan stated that there are no plans to deploy US military advisors or trainers to Ukraine. He reiterated the administration's stance, emphasizing that there is no intention for a training mission in Ukraine.



Instead, Sullivan highlighted the importance of maintaining a steady supply of weaponry to Ukraine, asserting that the US will continue to provide support in this regard. Last week, Biden granted Ukraine secret approval to utilize US-supplied weapons for defensive purposes, specifically allowing strikes near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been active since early May.



Sullivan clarified that Biden's decision to authorize the use of American-made weapons was prompted by the necessity for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian attacks originating from across the border. This move underscores the administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating tensions with Russia.

MENAFN05062024000045015839ID1108298749