Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market To Surpass USD 27.65 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Prevalence Of IBD And Robust Pipeline Development

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Drugs Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 27.65 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease worldwide, increasing adoption of biological drugs, and the presence of a strong product pipeline with promising candidates in the development stage.







Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market List of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Companies Profiled in Report:



AbbVie Inc

Biogen

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Lilly

UCB S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

CELLTRION INC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Merck & Co., Inc.

IBD Drugs Market Poised for Growth Fueled by Rising Disease Prevalence and Innovation

Diagnoses of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are climbing worldwide. In the US alone, over 1.6 million people battle these conditions, with an estimated 70,000 new cases identified annually (Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America). Similar trends are observed in other regions like Australia (RAH Research Fund). This growing patient pool signifies a rising demand for effective treatment solutions. The Indian Journal of Gastroenterology (2023) reports that over 0.3% of the global population suffers from IBD, highlighting its significant impact on global health.

Greater public awareness regarding the benefits of biologics, corticosteroids, and other therapies is driving their global adoption. Research by Science Direct found that in South America, 36.4% of Crohn's disease patients and 9.1% of ulcerative colitis patients utilized biological therapy.

The Future Of IBD Treatment Is Bright With A Strong Product Pipeline

AbbVie's ABBV-154 (anti-TNF GRM ADC) and Lilly's Mirikizumab (large molecule) are examples of upcoming advancements expected to hit the market soon. Current therapies focus on curbing inflammation, minimizing complication risks, and achieving long-term remission.

The Embrace Of Technology Is Another Exciting Trend

Leading players are actively incorporating AI into drug discovery for IBD, paving the way for novel treatment regimens for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical giants and tech innovators like the partnership between CytoReason (AI tech) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals are accelerating the development of innovative therapeutics.

Single-cell RNA sequencing is revolutionizing IBD treatment. This technology allows healthcare professionals to delve deeper into the disease's molecular basis. Examples include The University of California and VA San Diego Healthcare System's (August 2020) use of transcriptomic and antigen receptor sequencing to study immune cell features in individuals with and without ulcerative colitis. These advancements facilitate the development of novel therapies, personalized medicine approaches, and even disease prevention strategies.

Furthermore, strategic maneuvers by key players, including product launches, expansions, collaborations, and development efforts, are expected to further propel market growth. Acquisitions like AbbVie' s purchase of Allergan in 2020 exemplify this trend and contribute to a more diverse product portfolio for IBD treatment. The increasing adoption of novel products and large molecules paints a promising picture for the future of the IBD drugs market.

The focus on enhancing treatment options continues, with companies and organizations actively initiating clinical research. Verily's partnership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation in October 2022 to build a longitudinal registry exemplifies this trend and is expected to accelerate research efforts. A strong pipeline of potential new medications like Roivant Sciences' RVT-3101 (targeting TL1A) for ulcerative colitis signifies the industry's commitment to innovation.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Ulcerative Colitis Crohn's Disease

By Drug Class



TNF inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Aminosalicylates

JAK inhibitors

Anti-integrin IL inhibitors

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

The Crohn's Disease Segment Dominated The Market In 2023 With A 63%

This dominance can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Crohn's disease, the high cost associated with its treatment, and surging prescription rates of biologics. Moreover, the introduction of promising pipeline candidates like Skyrizi IV, approved by the European Commission in November 2022 for moderate to severe Crohn's disease treatment, is anticipated to further bolster segment growth.

In terms of distribution channels , hospital pharmacies held the largest share (48%) in 2023. This dominance is primarily driven by factors such as high hospitalization rates, increasing disease severity, and a growing geriatric population. Additionally, improvements in reimbursement policies for high-priced IBD therapeutics in developed and developing economies are expected to propel segment growth.

North America Dominated The IBD Drugs Market In 2023, Capturing A 42% Share

Biologics are widely adopted for IBD treatment in this region. Also, favorable reimbursement policies ease the financial burden of these medications. Thirdly, the prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease is on the rise in the US and Canada. Finally, strategic acquisitions, like Merck' s purchase of Prometheus Biosciences in April 2023, are strengthening the IBD treatment portfolios of key companies in the region. Europe follows as the second-largest market, driven by a growing population seeking IBD treatment and the availability of diverse treatment options. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate due to increasing awareness about IBD and growing approvals for new drugs. For instance, EA Pharma received approval for CAROGRA in Japan for treating ulcerative colitis in March 2022.

Key Takeaways from this Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Study



Gain insights into a market expected to surpass USD 27.65 billion by 2031, fueled by rising IBD prevalence and a robust pipeline of new drugs.

Identify key growth drivers like rising adoption of biologics, technological advancements in drug discovery, and increasing government support for IBD treatment.

Explore lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop and commercialize novel and improved IBD treatment options.

Understand the dominance of North America, the growth potential of Asia Pacific, and the established market of Europe in the IBD drugs market. Be informed of potential challenges like geopolitical tensions and economic downturns, and strategize to mitigate their impact.

