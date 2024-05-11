Magnitude 4-6 Quake Rocks S. Iran - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.6 degrees on the Richter scale hit Lamerd area in Fars Province, south of Iran, on Saturday, according to Iranian local authorities.

At least 300 houses were damaged in the quake, Iran's state-owned news agency reported, citing a press release of the local authorities.

Three buildines on the Iran National Heritage List were damaged, it said, adding that two people were also injured in the quake while trying to flee their houses.

Meanwhile, another earthquake measuring five degrees on the Richter Scale rocked Ardabil Province in northwestern Iran, but neither casualties nor damage was reported. (end)

