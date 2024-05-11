2Nd Phase Of Gaza Food Parcels Program Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- The second phase of the "food baskets" aid program for Gaza was launched Saturday with trucks heading from Jordan to the war-torn enclave.An aid convoy will be dispatched overland in cooperation between the Qatar Red Crescent and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), and in coordination with the Jordan Red Crescent, in the presence of Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud Al Thani, according to a JHCO statement.It includes about 12,000 food parcels on board 24 trucks, which will head from the JHCO's warehouses in Al-Ghabawi to the King Hussein Bridge and on to Karem Abu Salem crossing on the Gaza border, it said.The aid shipment will be received by the Qatar Red Crescent office in Gaza, which will distribute supplies to displaced families in a number of locations, added the statement.Each 30-kilogram parcel with basic items such as rice, lentils, flour, oil and canned food, is enough for one family for one month, it said.The multi-phased aid project, which began on the second day of Eid al Fitr, will be implemented successively, as a total of 23,500 food parcels, about 700 tons, will be distributed, the statement said.In remarks during the ceremony, the Qatari ambassador thanked Jordanian charitable organizations for facilitating the work of Qatari humanitarian institutions "that serve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and enhance security and stability in the region and the world."JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said the aid project is a fruit of the longstanding partnership between his organization and the Qatari Red Crescent, adding that "we are constantly working to bolster partnerships and cooperation with various humanitarian organizations to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering aid and standing by our people in Gaza."