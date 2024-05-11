Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3151473 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah has received a call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, affirming support for Kuwait with respect of measures for stability. 3151477 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya says Kuwait strongly appreciates its partnerships with neighboring and friendly countries. 3151482 MANAMA -- Arab Summit preparatory meetings commence for the 33rd Arab League council session. 3151475 KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 14 cents to USD 85.96 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 85.82 pb on Thursday. (end) rk

