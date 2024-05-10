UN Experts Condemn Threats Against ICC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 10 (Petra)-- Experts from the UN today denounced threats made by the US and Israel against the International Criminal Court (ICC).The United States and Israeli authorities have threatened to retaliate against the International Criminal Court (ICC), its staff, and members of their families. The UN experts voiced their total dismay over these sentiments in a press release.According to the press release, the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) condemned remarks made on Friday, May 4, that "threaten to retaliate against the Court or against Court personnel" in response to the prosecutor's activities. In its statement, the OTP reminded everyone that, in accordance with Article 70 of the Rome Statute, any threats of reprisal could be considered a crime against the administration of justice.