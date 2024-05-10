Flash Floods Kill 50 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- Flash floods that occurred on Friday in many districts of Afghanistan claimed the lives of at least fifty people.According to local media, the floods severely damaged at least two regions in the country's northeast and north.50 people have died as a result of flooding in the districts of Burka, Nahreen, and Central Baghlan, according to Hedayatullah Hamdard, head of the Natural Disaster Department in the province of northern Baghlan, who spoke with Kabul-based Tolo News.