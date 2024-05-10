Mirwaiz Under House Arrest Again, Anjuman Auqaf Seeks HC Intervention

A spokesman of Anjuman Auqaf in a statement alleged that the authorities placed Mirwaiz under house arrest and did not allow him to visit Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz's movement, he claimed, has been fully restricted since Friday last, while media representatives have also been barred from meeting with him.



The Anjuman hoped that the High Court would provide Mirwaiz some respite, as the matter is scheduled for hearing again on the 25th of this month.

“Mirwaiz was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers and deliver the sermon at central Jamia Masjid Srinagar. This is the second consecutive Friday when he has not been allowed to visit Jamia Masjid. In fact Mirwaiz's movement has been completely curbed since last Friday, while media persons have also been prevented from meeting him,” the spokesman added.

Although the religious leader's frequent house detention and barring him from delivering Friday sermons at Jamia Masjid is profoundly upsetting to the people, he said, these things must be tolerated under the present circumstances.

“Since the hearing in Mirwaiz's case is scheduled on May 25, we are hopeful that the honorable High Court will order his release from house detention. We hope the court will grant the much-needed respite that the public is yearning for,” the spokesman said.

Pertinent to mention that Mirwaiz was released from house arrest last year, more than four years after he had been detained in the wake of Article 370's abrogation on August 5, 2019.

