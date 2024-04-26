FOREX.com Celebrates a Decade of Achievements in the UAE

(MENAFN- Click On Group) FOREX.com, part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), is celebrating 10 years of operations and award-winning service in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East this year.

In the last six years, FOREXhas earned over 30 awards, including Best High Net Worth Service at the Dubai Forex Expo 2021-2023. Such recognitions and achievements only testify to the company’s promise of excellence and stellar performance, enhancing customers’ trust and loyalty, and cementing FOREX.com’s solid reputation for years to come.

“We will continue to invest in ourselves so that our customers feel confident and secure investing with us,” says Tarek Bazrbachi, FOREX.com’s Country Manager in Dubai, asserting the company’s full commitment to outstanding service.





