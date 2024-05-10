Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance Appreciates Azerbaijan's Leadership In Field Of Global Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), which isunited by 51 countries, issued a statement that it highlyappreciates Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of global climateaction.
The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) is a globalclimate movement that brings together NGOs from 51 countries, based in Kenya, issued a statement that it highlyappreciates Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of global climateaction. The statement was signed by the head of the Alliance,Mithika Mwenda, and 128 African NGOs.
Azernews presents the statement:
We, the undersigned civil society organizations, wholeheartedlysupport the UNFCCC-COP29 Presidency and the Republic of Azerbaijan,the hosting Country, as they embark on the vital mission ofsteering the global community towards a sustainable,climate-resilient, and ecologically just future.
Given our shared concern regarding the planetary emergency andenvironmental challenges posing an existential threat to the planetand humanity, we find inspiration in Azerbaijan's dedication andleadership showcased in promoting climate action through globaldiplomatic, political, and economic interactions.
We stand at a pivotal moment where radical and resolute stepsare imperative to alleviate the effects of climate change,safeguard vulnerable communities, effectively adapt, buildresilience, and conserve our invaluable ecosystems for generationsto come.
In this context, we encourage Azerbaijan to provide leadershipin promoting dialogue, genuine collaboration, inclusivity, andinnovative outreaches as we sound alarm on the urgency of globalclimate action.
As Azerbaijan steps into the role of global leadership forCOP29, we wish to express our profound confidence in her capabilityto foster significant cooperation, inspire ambitious pledges, andnavigate the World towards the transition to low-carbon,climate-resilient development pathways.
We unite in solidarity with the rest of the civil society –globally - in our collective endeavors to achieve climate justice,accelerate climate action, and forge a promising future for ourplanet and future generations.
Signatures:
1 Mithika Mwenda Kenya PACJA Sectretariat
2 Fathiya Abdulmajid Kenya PACJA Sectretariat
3 Charles Mwangi Kenya PACJA Sectretariat
4 Philip Kilonzo Kenya PACJA Sectretariat
5 Benson Simba Kenya PACJA Sectretariat
6 Fidel Niyigaba Rwanda PACJA Sectretariat
7 Phillip Dinga Kenya PACJA Secretariat, AACJ PMU
8 Yared Deme Ethiopia World Resources Institute
9 Mwanahamisi Singano Tanzania WEDO
10 Nicholas Abuya Kenya Christian Aid
11 Obed Koringo Kenya CARE
12 Mamoudou Ouedraogo Burkin Faso Association for education andenvironment
13 Julius Ngoma Malawi CISSONEC
14 Mamadou Barry Senegal Action Solidaire Internationale
15 Yacin Abdi Oumalkhaire Djibouti CLIMSEC
16 Sarah Ngoy Tanzania FORUMCC
17 Faustin Vuningoma Rwanda Rwanda climate change Network
18 Eugene Nforngwa Cameroon Africa Coalition for SustainableEnergy Access
19 Augustine Njamnshi Cameroon Bioresources Development &Conservation Programme - Cameroon
20 Tsaone Makwatso Botswana Botswana Climate Change Network
21 Nyanfor Ezekiel Liberia Liberian Youth for Climate Action
22 Idriss Adoum T'Chad EmergenyAgainst Hunger Association
23 Joe Bongay The Gambia Young Volunteers for the EnvironmentOrganization -Gambia
24 Lucky Abeng Nigeria South South Youth Platform on ClimateJustice
25 Grace Longokwo South Sudan South Sudan Climate ChangeNetwork
26 Zandisile Howe Eswatini Youth Climate Network - Eswatini
27 Abuh Monday Nigeria CSDEV Net
28 Lydia Chibambo Zambia Zambia Climate Change Network
29 Dr. Kurauka Joseph Kenya Kenyatta University - School ofEnvironment and Community Development
30 Meseret Habtamu Cheru Ethiopia Univeristy of Addis Ababa
31 Mohapi Mpona Eusebia Lesotho Youth4Climate Justice
32 Mohamed Nbou Morocco UCLG Africa
33 Memory Kachambwa Kenya FEMNET
34 Jackson Kimani Kenya CAP
35 David Barisa Kenya Network of African National Human RightsInstitutions
36 Malesi Shiviji Kenya KEWASNET
37 Mwila Malama Malawi Save the Children
38 Martha Bekele Ethiopia Development Inititaives
39 Susan Otieno Kenya ActionAid
40 Mwangi Waituru Kenya VSO
41 Hon, Jackline Amogin Uganda PAP
42 Ruth Ngechu Kenya Pathfinder
43 Dr. Sidielmoctar Mauritania IFMSA
44 Dr. Martin Muchangi Kenya AMREF Africa
45 Duncan Omwami Kenya Kenya Platform for Climate Governance
46 Collins Otieno Kenya HIVOs
47 Elizabeth Chege Kenya SE4All
48 Veronica Jakarasi Zambia Institute of Sustainability andDevelopment Finance
49 Ezekiel Lesmore Kenya AACC
50 Yemi Katerere Zimbabwe Africa CSO Biodiversity Alliance
51 Prof. SatishKumar Belliethathan Ethiopia NABU
52 Samante Ann Kenya MPIDO
53 Thomas Opande Uganda WWF
54 Dr. Susan Chomba Kenya World Resources Institute
55 Dr. Joanes Atela Kenya Africa Research Impact Network(ARIN)
56 Ayan Harare Kenya Oxfam in Africa
57 Julius Karanja Kenya Act Alliance
58 Nobert Tuyishime DRC East Africa Farmers Federation
59 Grace Ananda Kenya Habitat for Humanity
60 Simpilo Syabwanta Zambia Advocacy for Climate ChangeEducation
61 Fabrice Ntchango Gabon ROSCEVAC
62 Lana Ramananafitsoa Madagascar Gasy Youth Up
63 Maggie M. Mwape Zambia Center for Environment Justce
64 MEMEN Abdoul Razak Togo Groupement ED/ADCF
65 Jose Monteiro Mozambique AVANTE
66 Helvi Shindume Namibia Women In Agriculture in Namibia
67 Kgaugelo Chelaone South Africa KECES
68 Boitumelo Marumo Botswana Botswana Climate Change Network
69 Placide Hamisi DRC DRC Climate Change Network
70 Placide Coddy Congo Cercle International de Recherches etd'Etudes des Civilisations beKwe (CIRECK)
71 Hon. Woda Joda South Sudan Member of Parliament - SS
72 Issa Gabra Niger Niger Climate Change Network
73 Yonas Gebru Ethiopia Consortium for Climate Change
74 Shampi Anna Kenya Northern Vision, Kenya
75 Florence Syevuo Kenya SDG Forum Kenya
76 Eskedar Awgichew Ergete Ethiopia Mekelle University
77 Wambui Muchaba Kenya Climate Change Adapatation forsustainable Africa(ICCASA)
78 Joe Bongay Gambia NDC
79 Mashirima Kapombe Kenya Royal Media Services
80 Obrien Kimani Kenya KBC
81 Michael Kwizera Rwanda WaterAid
82 Ahmed fathy Egypt Youth Love Egypt (YLE)
83 Tamarah Moutotekema Boussamba Gabon PACJA Gabon/One ForestAlliance
84 Idriss Adoum Idriss Chad Youth Network for Climate inChad
85 Diop Abderrahmane Mauraitania PACJA Mauritania & GreenMauritania Youth Network
86 Anicet Oboue Cote d'Ivoire PACJA Cote D' Ivoire
87 Amilcar Benate Mozambique ICT
88 Oureratou Ouedrogo Burkin Faso Action for Education
89 Henry Bayo Sierra Leone Sierra Leone Consortium For CC andSD
90 Vivienne Kingondu Kenya FES
91 Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba Nigeria Nigeria Environment StudyAction Team
92 Swalhe Ahmed AlbusaidyM Kenya Takatakaa
93 Ousmane KONATE Mali Bamako
94 Margret leomy Sierra Leone Sierra Leone Consortium For CC andSD
95 Michael Khaduyu Kenya Forumciv
96 Velma Oseko Kenya ChildFund
97 Dr. Annette Mbogoh Kenya Kituo Cha Sheria
98 Dr. Mauwia Ibrahim Shaddad Sudan Sudanise EnvironmentalConservation society
99 Tracy Sony Botswana Botwana Climate Change Network
100 Florence Kasule Uganda AWEPON
101 Said Chakri Morocco AMCCD Morroco
102 Nanjwa Bourawi Tunisia APEDDUB
103 Grace Ampomaa Ghana ABUNTU for Development
104 Maria Matui Tanzania Women actions towards economicdevelopment
105 Luke Dalitso Mbewe Zambia CAADP YOUTH NETWORK
106 Florence Kanyua Kenya Bunge la Mwananchi
107 Ulrich Mary Fulai Cameroon ACSEA (African coalition forsustainable energy and access
108 Assefa Yabtsega Gatachew Ethiopia The Youth Print
109 KALOGA Mohamed Guinea Greentransformation2050
110 Baldé Sana Guinea Bissau National Youth Council of GuineaBissau
111 Lisa Banda Malawi Civil Society Network on ClimateChange
112 SEETARAM Bhomeshkumar Mauritius 1) African Network forPolicy Research & Advocacy for Sustainability; 2) Let's Do ItMauritius; 3) Global Youth Climate Network; 4) Youth for Oceans; 5)Millennium Campus Network
113 Vania Nhauando Goncalo Mozambique Youth Climate ActionCoalition Mozambique (YCAC -MOZ)
114 Jabrin Musa Ibrahim Nigeria National Agency for the GreatGreen Wall
115 Dos Santos Guadalupe Dias da Glória Sao Tome and PrincipeContador Produções Lda
116 Hlophe Kuhle Mongi Swaziland Climate Change Unit- Ministryof Tourism & Environmental Affairs
117 Chikomba Tashinga Zimbabwe African Youth Initiative onClimate Change Zimbabwe
118 Mvula Dalitso Zambia Center for environment
119 Ka Gorgui Senegal Natural Justice
120 Osigai Walter Uganda Marafiki United Green YouthInitiative
121 Abdilahi Mohamed Yusuf Somalia Centre for Climate Change andLand Restoration
122 Richard Matey Ghana Youth Climate Council Ghana
123 Fernades Jose Gabriel Angola PALOP Yiuth Coalition
124 Ayenan Salim Benin Youth Committed for Solidarity, Peace andDevelopment
125 Kithinji Brian Kenya Association of Policy Practitioners
126 Muli Kevin Kariuki Kenya Conservation Alliance of Kenya
127 Mkumpha Mphatso Malawi Rebellion Extinction
128 EKELE Jiata Ugwah Nigeria CSDVNET
MENAFN10052024000195011045ID1108199291