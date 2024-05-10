Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance Appreciates Azerbaijan's Leadership In Field Of Global Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), which isunited by 51 countries, issued a statement that it highlyappreciates Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of global climateaction.

The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) is a globalclimate movement that brings together NGOs from 51 countries, based in Kenya, issued a statement that it highlyappreciates Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of global climateaction. The statement was signed by the head of the Alliance,Mithika Mwenda, and 128 African NGOs.

Azernews presents the statement:

We, the undersigned civil society organizations, wholeheartedlysupport the UNFCCC-COP29 Presidency and the Republic of Azerbaijan,the hosting Country, as they embark on the vital mission ofsteering the global community towards a sustainable,climate-resilient, and ecologically just future.

Given our shared concern regarding the planetary emergency andenvironmental challenges posing an existential threat to the planetand humanity, we find inspiration in Azerbaijan's dedication andleadership showcased in promoting climate action through globaldiplomatic, political, and economic interactions.

We stand at a pivotal moment where radical and resolute stepsare imperative to alleviate the effects of climate change,safeguard vulnerable communities, effectively adapt, buildresilience, and conserve our invaluable ecosystems for generationsto come.

In this context, we encourage Azerbaijan to provide leadershipin promoting dialogue, genuine collaboration, inclusivity, andinnovative outreaches as we sound alarm on the urgency of globalclimate action.

As Azerbaijan steps into the role of global leadership forCOP29, we wish to express our profound confidence in her capabilityto foster significant cooperation, inspire ambitious pledges, andnavigate the World towards the transition to low-carbon,climate-resilient development pathways.

We unite in solidarity with the rest of the civil society –globally - in our collective endeavors to achieve climate justice,accelerate climate action, and forge a promising future for ourplanet and future generations.

Signatures:

