La Liga: Mallorca Coach Javier Aguirre To Leave At End Of Season

Javier Aguirre will not continue as coach of La Liga outfit Mallorca next season, the club said.

The well-traveled 65-year-old Mexican coach leaves the club after joining them with nine games left in the 2021-22 season when they were in the relegation zone.

He saved them from relegation in the final match of that campaign, led them to a mid-table finish last season and this season took the club to the final of the Copa del Rey (and a place in next season's Spanish Supercup) although they lost the final to Athletic Club Bilbao on penalties, reports Xinhua.

The Cup effort saw Mallorca struggle this season in La Liga and it was only last weekend that the club assured their survival with 37 points from 37 matches, with just seven wins all season.