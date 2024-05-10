UN: At Least 129 Civilians Killed, 574 Wounded In April As Result Of Russian Attacks In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 129 civilians were killed and 574 others were injured in April as a result of hostilities.

This is reported in the mission's report , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the UN Monitoring Mission recorded a high level of civilian casualties as a result of intense hostilities near the front line in April. The report notes that the number of wounded civilians has been growing significantly for the second month in a row.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties has reached 10,946, with 21,154 people injured, the report says.

In addition, Russia's targeted attacks on energy infrastructure continued in April, destroying or damaging power plants and substations and temporarily disrupting the population's access to electricity, gas and water.

In particular, in April, the Mission recorded 34 attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in government-controlled territory and 13 incidents in the Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, three of which were related to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It is noted that the majority of civilian casualties (89%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (86%) were recorded in the government-controlled territory.

As Ukrinform reported, the World Health Organization provide support to more than 800 medical institutions in Ukraine in 2023.