Israeli Airstrike On Maintenance Workers South Of Lebanon Injures Two

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli entity launched an airstrike on Tayr Harfa city in the south of Lebanon which resulted in injuring two maintenance workers while they were on duty in one of the communication companies.

The Israeli entity launched a drone attack on a team of workers in this communication company while they were repairing a communication line in Tayr Harfa city, resulting in wounding two of them, field sources in Beirut reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli entity targeted the eastern neighborhood of Al Adisa town with incendiary phosphorus munitions causing massive fire breaks out in the region and fired artillery shells into Blida and the southern neighborhood of Khiam.