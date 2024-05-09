Indian Visa Application, FAQ For Morocco Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa FAQ







What is an e-tourist visa in India?

The India Tourist e-Visa, also known as e-tourist visa, was launched by the Indian government as an official document to allow foreign tourists to enter India upon arrival. It is electronically linked to your passport. The online e-visa service enhances existing visa services to encourage travel to India by reducing visits to the Indian embassy, the reliance on consular services, and the time spent at border control upon arrival.

Who is eligible to apply for an India e-Visa?

Tourist e-visas, e-business visas, and e-medical attendant visas are currently available to travelers from over 169 countries. The type of visa you apply for will be determined by the purpose of your journey to India.

Do minors require their own e-tourist visa?

It's important to remember that every passenger, regardless of age, requires an e-Visa, thus parents of kids must apply on their behalf. Each passport must be linked to a unique e-visa.

How long does the India e-visa last?

The number of entries, validity, and duration of stay can differ based on the specific e-visa category. The electronic tourist visa may be granted for one entry or multiple entries and is valid for either thirty days, one year, or five years, based on the type selected. A person with an e-medical visa can enter three times and stay for 60 days in total. An e-business visa is typically issued as a Multiple Entry visa with a one-year validity period.

INDIAN VISA FOR MOROCCAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, the Indian government has permitted citizens of Morocco to apply for Indian visas online. People from over 169 countries can effortlessly apply for an Indian e-Visa by filling out a simple form. This government-issued e-Visa enables citizens and residents of Morocco to visit and enter India. Moroccan citizens can conveniently obtain an eVisa for reasons such as tourism, business, and medical purposes. Moroccan citizens prefer the Indian Tourist e-Visa for trips, visiting family, and attending yoga or meditation retreats. A tourist e-visa is valid for one month, beginning from the date of purchase. Moroccan nationals are allowed to enter the country once every 30 days for a duration of 30 days. Moroccan is one of the countries that can benefit from this quick and easy procedure that eliminates the need to visit consulates or embassies.

India Visa requirements



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa

Those with an India Online Tourist eVisa can visit, engage in recreational activities, and discover tourist attractions. It is suitable for traveling by boat, being with family, and a short yoga practice as well. The India Tourist e-Visa was launched by the Indian government in November 2014 to streamline the visa application procedure by eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Individuals from more than 169 countries can apply for an e-visa in order to journey to India. The India Tourist eVisa remains valid for one year starting from the date of issuance and permits multiple entries. Individuals who fulfill the criteria are permitted to stay in India for a period not exceeding 90 days consecutively for tourism purposes. For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entries into India. It is recommended to use this program to get your India e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. Eligible citizens can apply by completing the simple and straightforward online India Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.

Indian Business Visa

Individuals looking to start a business in the industrial or commercial sectors, as well as investors and employees who travel frequently, should take the time to read this. Eligible persons can apply for an India Business eVisa to partake in business affairs in India, such as attending a conference, workshop, or symposium, undergoing training and courses, negotiating contracts, or attending meetings. If your primary purpose for traveling to India is for conducting business or commercial affairs, you must obtain an India Business eVisa. Indian citizens now have the chance to obtain e-visas for over 169 countries. A citizen who meets the requirements can stay in India for up to 90 days (or 180 days for citizens of Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US). A 30-day stay with two entrances into India is permitted with the double-entry Tourist eVisa for India, which is also available for those who are planning a shorter stay. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Indian Medical Visa

Individuals wanting medical care in India can obtain a government-issued e-Medical Visa. The eMedical Visa for India is available online for citizens of 169 countries who are seeking medical treatment in India. The Indian government introduced the e-Visa for India in November 2014, enabling people to submit visa applications online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Individuals who meet the requirements can obtain an approved e-Visa for medical reasons via a simple online process, allowing them to stay in India for up to 60 days. The India Medical e-Visa is valid for three entries and stays effective for 120 days from the date of issuance. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.