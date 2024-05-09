Bengaluru Shocker: Water Purifier Technician Gropes Techie During Service Visit, FIR Registered

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A distressing incident unfolded in Begur, southeast Bengaluru, as a 30-year-old woman, identified as Mihika, sought a routine service for her water purifier and found herself in a harrowing situation. What was intended to be a simple service request turned into a nightmare when the technician dispatched to her home allegedly sexually abused her while she was alone.

Mihika's ordeal began on May 4 when she initiated a service request with the manufacturer to reinstall her water purifier. However, after the technician failed to show up, she lodged another complaint the following day. Around 5 pm, a technician arrived, and Mihika, unsuspecting, welcomed him into her home. However, within fifteen minutes, the situation took a sinister turn when the technician instructed her to turn off the main switch.

As Mihika busied herself in the kitchen, the technician, realizing she was alone, allegedly groped her from behind. Startled and shocked, Mihika confronted the technician, but he persisted in his advances, touching her inappropriately. To protect herself, Mihika pushed him out of the kitchen and locked herself in, all while managing to contact a nearby friend for help.

Thankfully, Mihika's friend arrived promptly and confronted the technician, who attempted to retaliate but was subdued by the friend wielding a stick. Bleeding from the scuffle, the technician fled the scene, leaving behind the repair equipment for the water purifier, reported

TOI.

In the aftermath of the traumatic incident, Mihika wasted no time in reporting the assault to the Begur police. With the help of details provided by the company, the police attempted to reach the technician but to no avail. Concerned, the police traced the technician's family members, only to discover that he had not returned home after his duty.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the police refused to file a missing person report and instead intensified their efforts to apprehend the accused. Finally, on Wednesday, the police managed to track down the technician and subjected him to questioning. A case under IPC Section 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered against him, and investigations are ongoing.