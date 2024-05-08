Barshim's Vision Takes Flight With 'What Gravity Challenge'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mutaz Barshim's best came 10 years back, but even today he is as excited as ever.

On Wednesday, on the eve of the inaugural edition of his brainchild event 'What Gravity Challenge', the Qatari high jump icon said:“I woke up this morning and told my wife I'm really excited like it's the Olympics. That's how excited I am.”

The Olympic champion's excitement is not just from an athlete's perspective, but also from being on the other side, the organising part of competition. 'What Gravity Challenge' is an initiative of Barshim – which according to the 32-year-old has been in the making for a long time.

The competition, which will be held on Thursday at the Katara Amphitheatre from 5:40pm and is organised by Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF), will involve the world's 12 best high jumpers. The event represents Barshim's personal expression of gratitude to Qatar, which has supported him throughout his career.

“I want to show my gratitude especially to the Qatar Olympic Committee President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani. He was the person who gave me the first start when I met him. He wanted me to create something for a lasting legacy. So I'm really thankful to them. And again I'm really happy. Just looking forward to having a wonderful event,” the three-time world champion said.

The winner of the innovative event will take home a custom-made trophy crafted by esteemed artist Ahmed al-Bahrani and a prize of US$15,000.

Barshim's best leap of 2.43m came in Brussels in 2014 and in between, the Qatari high jumper has won almost everything possible, barring surpassing the World record (2.45m) of Cuban legend Javier Sotomayor, set 35 years ago in Salamanca, Spain in 1993.

Talking about the changes in the last decade, Barshim said:“To be honest, if you look at all these years in between things have changed. In 2013 and 2014, we had top jumpers each clearing 2.40m in literally each meet. You're not the same person physically anymore. You have to be aware of your injuries, you need to be smart about it. But, for me the goal is always the same, whenever I'm participating I always want to be ready to perform.”

Barshim, who is going to take part in the fourth Olympics in July, said the Paris Games is his top priority this year.“I haven't really started my Olympic preparation yet. I think after this event I will start my preparations. I want to see where I am. Because for me this year the Olympics is the most important,” he said.

In-form Hamish Kerr, who defeated Barshim last month to win the Suzhou Diamond League with a clearance of 2.31m is also taking part in the star-studded high jump field.“It is an amazing event to be a part of and outside of a major championship you are not likely to see a more stacked field,” Kerr said on Wednesday.

“I come from New Zealand, which is a long way away, but I was in Asia last week. So we decided to come here a bit early and do some sort of nice training. So yeah, it's been amazing. This is my third time in Doha. I just feel like I'm welcomed by everyone here.”

“It is credit to Barshim and his legacy that he has managed to put together such a quality event, which heralds a new era for our sport. Taking what is quite a traditional concept and putting it in a unique setting is a fantastic way to showcase high jump and our unique skill set,” the World Indoor champion added.

Ukraine's Bohdan Bondarenko, who jumped 2.42m in New York in 2014, is also part of the high-quality field along with 11 other of the world's finest high jumpers which includes a trio of 2.40m plus jumpers and the reigning world and Olympic champions.

USA's World's silver medalist Juvaughn Harrison Harrison said:“It feels great to be the next generation following the footsteps of Barshim and others, but challenging them at the same time. I'll try to do the same thing tomorrow. But you know, like I said. I've watched those. I admire him and to be able to compete against him is a great pleasure.”

MENAFN08052024000067011011ID1108191462