Aamal Medical Signs Teaming Agreement With CCN Investment Holding

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aamal Company has announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Aamal Medical, will be entering into a Teaming Agreement (TA) with CCN Investment Holding, a Turkish firm specialising in improving operational efficiency of healthcare facilities by offering healthcare facility management services.

Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu and Aamal CEO Rashid al-Mansoori attended the signing ceremony.

The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations and signifies a commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and services in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Under the terms of the TA, Aamal Medical will serve as the exclusive representative in Qatar for CCN Investment Holding, further solidifying its position as a key player in helping the ongoing healthcare transformation of Qatar.

The partnership will enable Aamal Medical to leverage CCN Investment Holding Subsidiary's expertise, tools, and resources to enrich its offerings with a comprehensive world-class managed services area.

Sherif Shehata, Trading Sector director of Aamal Company, said:“We are delighted to be partnering with CCN Investment Holding. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering world-class solutions to support Qatar's ongoing healthcare transformation initiatives.

“With this agreement, Aamal Medical and CCN Investment Holding are aiming to help large healthcare providers focus on clinical outcomes and patient care by easing the load of operational and maintenance aspects of their facilities. This will also be another important contribution to Qatar's vision to create a services-based economy.”

Mehmet Ali Bayar, board member at CCN Investment Holding, said:“We are confident that this collaboration will yield mutual benefits and open up new opportunities for growth and innovation. Together with Aamal Medical, we intend to embark on a journey of creating transformative solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

“Leveraging our combined expertise and many years of experience, we are committed to groundbreaking initiatives that enhance patient care, drive operational efficiency, and ultimately contribute to the advancement of healthcare on a global scale.”

