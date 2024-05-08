6 Kg Charas Seized In J&K's Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) Police recovered 6 kgs of charas (marijuana) and Rs 7 lakh cash during a raid in J&K's Shopian district on Wednesday.
Police said that the house of a drug peddler named Farooq Ahmad Koka in Melhura Wachi village of Shopian was raided and the money and charas-like powder were recovered in the presence of an executive magistrate.
"An FIR has been registered in the police station concerned after the recovery and further investigation started," police said.
J&K Police has been vigorously acting against the spread of drugs in order to save the youth from the damage caused by their use.
MENAFN08052024000231011071ID1108189264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.