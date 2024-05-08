(MENAFN- Baystreet) Reddit's Stock Rises 15% On First Earnings Report

Shopify's Stock Plunges 18% On Surprise LossToyota's Profit Doubles Due To Strong Hybrid Vehicle SalesReddit Stock Erupts After Q1 Results'The Fall Guy' Beats Out Competitors Over the First May Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Uber's Stock Falls 8% As Earnings Miss Target The stock of Uber Technologies (UBER) is down 8% after the ride share and delivery company reported first-quarter financial results that missed Wall Street targets.Uber reported a Q1 loss of $0.32 U.S. per share on revenue of $10.13 billion U.S. Analysts were expecting a profit of $0.22 U.S. a share and sales of $10.10 billion U.S.The company blamed the Q1 result on“unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber's equity investments.”Gross bookings at the company increased 20% from the previous year to $37.7 billion U.S. However, that missed analyst estimates for $37.93 billion U.S.Revenue in Uber's mobility segment increased 30% year over year to $5.63 billion U.S., which was above estimates of $5.51 billion U.S.But delivery revenue of $3.21 billion U.S. increased only 4% and missed estimates that called for $3.28 billion U.S.Uber recently announced a new partnership with the grocery delivery app Instacart (CART) that it says could benefit its delivery business going forward.Customers will be able to use the Instacart app to order from restaurants through Uber Eats, the companies announced in a joint news release.Before today (May 8), Uber's stock had gained 81% over the last 12 months and was trading at $70.43 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks