(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tech Leaders Pave the Way for Generative AI, Poised for Massive Economic Impact

Must-Read Stock Market News: TikTok Sues, Apple iPad, and MoreMid-Week Hot Stocks: Reddit, Lyft, Peloton and MoreStocks on Sale Wednesday: Palantir, Disney, Match, and TwilioWednesday's Stock Trades: FMC, IFF, KVUE, BLDR, RIVN Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Apple Unveils New iPad Models

Apple (AAPL) has unveiled new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

The new models are the first updates to the iPad since October 2022, marking the longest stretch between updates since the device first launched back in 2011.

The iPad Pro, the most expensive and advanced tablet, will now come in two sizes, an 11-inch and 13-inch model, said Apple.

Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook called the new iPad Pro its thinnest ever version of the device at only 5.1 millimetres thick.

The 11-inch iPad Pro costs $999 U.S., while the 13-inch model has a starting cost of $1,299 U.S. with 256 GB of storage.

The iPad Pro also comes with a removable keyboard and trackpad that Apple calls a“Magic Keyboard.”

The removable keyboard is meant to make the iPad Pro operate and feel like a laptop computer, said Cook when introducing the device.

However, the Magic Keyboard is sold separately and costs $249 U.S. to $299 U.S. depending on size. Apple also announced a new stylus called the“Apple Pencil Pro” that costs $129 U.S.

Additionally, the iPads are powered by a new microchip called the M4, an update from the M3 chips that currently power Apple's laptops and other devices.

Apple said that the M4 chip is more powerful and can run artificial intelligence (A.I.) technologies. The new tablets also use an OLED display, the same as in the iPhone.

The new iPad Air also comes in two sizes: an 11-inch version that matches older models and a larger 13-inch model. Both are equipped with Apple's M2 microchip.

The smaller iPad Air costs $599 U.S. for 128 GB of storage, while the larger version costs $799 U.S. The iPad Air comes in several colours, including blue, purple, and gold.

Apple has also lowered the price of its entry-level iPad to $349 U.S. from $429 U.S.

The new tablets and accessories are available for pre-order now and go on sale in a week.

The stock of Apple has risen 5% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $182.40 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks