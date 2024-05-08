Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Export Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first quarter of 2024, industrial zones sold productsworth 640.3 million manats in Azerbaijan, of which 223.6 mln manatswere exported, Azernews reports, citing theEconomic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry ofEconomy.

During this period, the specific weight of industrial zones inthe production of non-oil industry products was 14.6%, and 28.2% inexport.

From 2015 to the end of the first quarter of 2024, productsworth 12.74 bln manats were sold in industrial zones, of which 4.1bln manats were exported.

In addition, the products produced in the industrial zones wereexported to more than 70 countries of the world. The Economic ZonesDevelopment Agency notes that positive steps are being taken inattracting entrepreneurs to industrial zones, making investmentsand creating new jobs.

From 2013 until now, 142 business entities with a totalinvestment volume of 7.79 bln manats in industrial zones have beengranted resident status. Entrepreneurs invested more than 6.7 blnmanats in industrial zones and created more than 10,500 permanentjobs. In the next phase of existing projects, an additional 1 blnmanats will be invested in industrial zones and more than 6,500 newjobs will be created.