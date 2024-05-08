Iran exports over USD762,9M of oil equipment in 2.5 years

(MENAFN) Ehsan Saghafi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oil Industry Equipment Manufacturers Association, disclosed that Iran has exported €710 million (USD762,9 million) worth of oil industry equipment in the past two and a half years. Despite this achievement, he emphasized that this figure only represents 10 percent of the association's manufacturing capacity. Saghafi expressed optimism that with increased efforts, manufacturers could tap into their full exporting potential, aiming to reach 100 percent utilization within the next two years.



During a press conference, Saghafi noted the association's efforts to strengthen ties with the government to address challenges faced by the private sector. However, he highlighted that while progress has been made in this regard, it has not met the association's expectations. Despite challenges, the association has initiated marketing efforts abroad and achieved some success, although securing foreign exchange remains an obstacle.



Saghafi emphasized the need for governmental support to facilitate the export of equipment, asserting that this marks the initial phase of Iran's journey towards becoming a significant exporter in this sector.



Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister reported in late March that the country has achieved remarkable progress in manufacturing 80 percent of the oil industry's required parts and equipment domestically, despite facing sanctions. Jalil Salari highlighted the Oil Ministry's focus on leveraging the expertise of knowledge-based companies, with over 80 percent of oil equipment now produced within the country.



Salari underscored the ministry's efforts in the past two years to promote domestic production, including initiatives such as launching extraterritorial refining plans overseas and exporting technical and engineering services. These measures signify Iran's commitment to enhancing its self-sufficiency and competitiveness in the oil industry.

