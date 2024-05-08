Jordan, Tunisia Talk Investment, Tourism In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 8 (Petra) - Nayef Hamidi Fayez, Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, engaged in discussions with Tunisian Ambassador Mufida Zaribi on strategies to foster cooperation in investment, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations. The focus was on leveraging Tunisia's reliable offerings and promoting knowledge exchange to enhance youth skills.In their meeting on Wednesday, Fayez highlighted the investment incentives provided by the authority to attract investors to Aqaba, renowned for its secure and conducive investment environment. He emphasized the plethora of investment opportunities available for Tunisian investors.The meeting stressed bolstering tourism collaboration by promoting Aqaba's attractions to Tunisian tourists. Previous agreements, such as naming a street in Aqaba after the Tunisian city of Hammamet, were mentioned, highlighting the role of cultural marketing by the embassy in fostering cultural understanding and technological advancement among youth.Zaribi stressed the importance of diversifying investment experiences in Aqaba and enhancing cooperation through cultural and educational initiatives outlined in an agreement Tunisia seeks to activate. She noted ongoing Tunisian food exhibitions in Amman and other Jordanian cities, paving the way for increased business opportunities between the two countries.Zaribi also expressed readiness to facilitate direct charter and low-cost flights between the two nations, ensuring seamless travel experiences for tourists keen on exploring Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra. Additionally, there were discussions on encouraging reciprocal visits between Jordan and Tunisia to further strengthen bilateral ties.