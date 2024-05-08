               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ASE Records 0.2% Growth In Wednesday's Trading


5/8/2024 8:03:01 AM

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Wednesday's trading session with a 0.2 percent uptick, reaching 2,356 points.
Trading activity saw the exchange of 2.3 million shares valued at JD3.9 million across 2,001 transactions.
Analysis of closing prices revealed increases in shares for 31 companies, decreases for 18, and stability for 29 others.

Jordan News Agency

