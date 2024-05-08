Baku To Host Next Fintech Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next Fintech Summit will be held in Baku on May 15-16, 2024, Azernews reports.

This year's summit will be dedicated to the topic "New Trends inBanking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech AndSecurity".

In general, about 300 partners and participating companies, and1500 local and foreign participants are expected to attend theevent within two days. At the same time, 45 speakers from differentcountries will make speeches and presentations on dynamicallydeveloping banking and finance, fintech, and technologies.