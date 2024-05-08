Iran’s petrochemical production surges 15M tons in 2 years

(MENAFN) Over the past two years, Iran's petrochemical production has surged by 15 million tons since the current administration assumed office, as stated by an authoritative source. During a gathering of Iranian petrochemical industry leaders with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran, Ahmad Mahdavi Abhari, the Director General of the Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation (APIC), disclosed that the nation's current petrochemical output stands at 82 million tons, marking a notable increase from the 67 million tons recorded before President Raisi's inauguration in August 2021.



Abhari also highlighted that the sector has generated approximately 143,000 direct employment opportunities during this period. The growth rate of Iran's petrochemical industry currently sits at 40.6 percent, a significant rise compared to the 27.5 percent outlined in the country's third five-year development plan.



Moreover, the head of Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC) revealed plans to finalize 13 new petrochemical projects by late March 2025, aimed at further boosting the nation's petrochemical output. Emphasizing the strategic importance of these initiatives within the framework of the "production leap with people's participation," Morteza Shahmirzaei underscored that completing 12 petrochemical projects by the end of the current Iranian calendar year would greatly contribute to production growth and economic advancement.



Shahmirzaei previously estimated Iran's petrochemical production capacity to exceed 92 million tons, affirming the country's near self-sufficiency across key petrochemical sectors and equipment. Additionally, he noted that Iran's petrochemical industry commands 28 percent of the regional petrochemical capacity and constitutes 2.7 percent of the global petrochemical capacity.

