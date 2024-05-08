Boeing confronts new scrutiny over inspection practices

(MENAFN) The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a fresh investigation into Boeing following revelations by the aircraft manufacturer regarding lapses in inspections of its long-range 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Boeing disclosed that certain mandated checks were overlooked, yet falsely documented as completed.



Although Boeing reassures that this lapse does not pose an immediate safety threat to current airline operations, the FAA's latest inquiry aims to delve into whether essential inspections were indeed carried out and to probe allegations of fraudulent practices. While Boeing maintains a rigorous inspection protocol for all 787 aircraft on its production lines, it must also formulate a corresponding plan for in-service aircraft.



According to an email from Scott Stocker, the program manager for the 787, a Boeing employee identified a breach in inspection protocols and promptly alerted management. Subsequent investigations by the company unveiled that "several individuals" at its South Carolina facility had neglected to conduct mandated tests, yet logged them as completed in official records.



As a result of these findings, inspections will need to be rescheduled, causing potential disruptions to Boeing's production schedule. The company emphasized its swift action in notifying the FAA about the violation, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and compliance.



This development comes amid mounting pressure on Boeing to bolster its quality control measures following a significant incident in January. In response to concerns raised by the FAA, Boeing has been tasked with devising a comprehensive plan to enhance its quality control procedures, underlining the critical importance of maintaining stringent safety standards in the aviation industry.

