IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Breaching Code Of Conduct During DC Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, has incurred a 30 percent fine of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's 20-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Although the specific offense committed by Samson was not disclosed, it likely stemmed from his reaction to being given out after Shai Hope took a catch near the boundary ropes in the 16th over.

The contentious issue revolved around whether Hope's feet had touched the boundary ropes while making the catch. Despite the third umpire ruling Samson out, the RR skipper expressed his dissatisfaction. Initially, he began walking towards the pavilion, only to return to the pitch and exchange words with the on-field umpires.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in a statement.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct includes "excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire's decision; an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; requesting a referral to the TV Umpire and arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision."

On April 10, Samson faced another financial penalty, this time amounting to Rs 12 lakh, as the Rajasthan Royals were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their match against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

In Tuesday's IPL 2024 clash,

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Tristan Stubbs provided a powerful boost to the Delhi Capitals' innings, smashing a brisk 41 from just 20 balls to elevate their total to 221/8, after the Rajasthan Royals elected to field.

However, Rajasthan Royals' chase fell short as they were restricted to 201 for 8. Kuldeep Yadav stood out as the top bowler for Delhi, claiming figures of 2/25. Khaleel Ahmed (2/47) and Mukesh Kumar (2/30) also contributed with two wickets each.

With this victory, Delhi Capitals joined Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants, all with 12 points each, creating a tight mid-table scramble for the playoffs.