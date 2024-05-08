Google Pixel 8A With Tensor G3 Processor Launched In India: Check Out Top Specs, Features, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google has introduced its latest A-series smartphone, the Pixel 8a, in India. The Pixel 8a is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and has the Titan M2 security chip. The phone will have seven years of software support, including security patches and Android OS upgrades.

As predicted, Pixel 8a includes a slew of AI functions. The Pixel 8a, powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, shares many AI features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The phone features a dual back camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Also Read |

Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

AI-powered camera capabilities include finest Take, which allows users to select the finest snap from a collection of photos. The Magic Editor allows you to rotate and resize subjects, as well as apply presets to make the backdrop stand out.

There is also Audio Magic Eraser, which removes irritating sounds in your films such as wind, people, and other noises.

The Pixel 8a also has Gemini, Google's built-in AI assistant that enables users to text, chat, and add photos for a variety of activities. Circle to Search allows users to rapidly access information without moving between programmes. Google has also added audible Emojis, which allow you to add both an audible reaction and a visual impact. The smartphone features a new Actua display, which Google claims is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a.

Also Read |

iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here

Google Pixel 8a is available for pre-order on Flipkart and will launch on sale on May 14. The Pixel 8a starts at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB option and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB variant. Launch promotions include a cash back of Rs 4,000 with specified bank cards. In addition, some smartphone models qualify for a Rs 9,000 exchange incentive. Those who preorder the Pixel 8a may get the Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 999 until May 14.

The Pixel 8a is available in two additional colours: limited edition Aloe and Bay. The traditional Obsidian and Porcelain finishes are also available.