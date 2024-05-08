AI Express Cancels 80 Flights As Cabin Crew Reports Sick

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Air India Express has canceled 80 flights starting May 7 as more than 200 cabin crew have reported sick protesting against the airline's Human Resources (HR) practices against alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the process of merger of AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself.

"A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," the airline said in a statement on May 8.

Air India Express added it will offer affected passengers a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date.

The sources on Wednesday (May 8)said several cabin crew members started reporting sick since Monday evening and as there are not enough cabin crew members,”scores of flights” have been cancelled at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bangalore.

