CENTCOM: Houthi Militia Launches 3 Drones Over Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Houthi militia launched three drones and a ballistic missile over Gulf of Aden without "any significant injuries," United States Central Command (CENTCOM) declared.

CENTCOM release a statement on (X) - formally known as Twitter- that "on May 6, terrorists supported by Iran launched three drones towards Gulf of Aden from areas under their control in Yemen."

The statement, released late on Tuesday, added that a ship belonging to the coalition forces managed to intercept one of those drones, while the CENTCOM successfully intercepted a second drone. The third drone crashed into the Gulf of Aden, with no reported "injuries to US or coalition ships or commercial vessels in the area."

On the same day, the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden, with no reported injuries or significant damage.

The command operating in the Middle East stated that the drones "posed an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial ships in the region."

The statement added that actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for American ships, coalition ships and commercial vessels.

Since January 12, the United States has been carrying out daily or near-daily strikes on targets of the Houthis, who have been launching a series of recurring attacks on ships in the Red Sea at pretext of partaking "in the resistance of the Israeli aggression" on Gaza Strip.

