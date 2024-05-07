(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has announced that the talabat app will now come preloaded on Xiaomi phones in United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Iraq.

Talabat , a food and grocery delivery app, was founded in Kuwait in 2004, and entered the Iraqi market in 2021.

It was acquired in 2015 by German-based Delivery Hero .

(Source: Talabat)

The post Talabat to come Preloaded on Xiaomi Phones in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .