Kuwait Deplores Israeli Settlers' Attacks On Jordan's Aid For Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Tuesday Kuwait's condemnation of Israeli settlers' assaults on Jordan's humanitarian aid convoys heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed Kuwait's position calling on the international community to assume necessarily its responsibility by deploring these attacks and avoiding them, it added.

This aims to guarantee the sustainable delivery of these aid convoys to Palestinian people in order to curb the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip caused by ongoing attacks of Israel occupation, it stated. (end)

