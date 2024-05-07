Saudi Arabia Deplores Israeli Settlers' Attacks On Jordan's Aid For Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks by Israeli settlers Tuesday against a Jordanian humanitarian aid convoy destined for Gaza.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry noted that such repeated attacks as result of Israeli occupation forces' failure to uphold international humanitarian law, constituting systematic complicity to prevent the necessary humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry emphasized the Kingdom's call for the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violating international law and humanitarian standards.

It also urged action to ensure the safe passage of aid convoys into Gaza, easing the humanitarian crisis. (end)

