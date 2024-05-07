(MENAFN- Baystreet) Power Nickel at 52-Week High on News
Weston at 52-Week High on Quarterly Figures George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $189.18 Tuesday. Weston reported first-quarter revenues was $13,735 million , an increase of $602 million, or 4.6%. Net earnings were $236 million ($1.73 per common share), a decline of $190 million, or 44.6%, due to the unfavourable year-over-year net impact of adjusting items.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $73.92 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.24 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.( T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $60.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $64.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Carlin Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.62 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.91 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $133.52 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $185.81 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Highlander Silver Corp. (HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Mawson Gold Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.67 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.96 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.86 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.44 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $229.37 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $73.85 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Venzee Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.24 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
The Westaim Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.87 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
