Kuwait, Turkiye Sign Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed on Tuesday the signing of several cooperation agreements at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The two sides signed an executive protocol between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and the Turkish National Defense Ministry, regarding the purchase of defense industries from government to government.

The executive protocol was signed by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and Minister of Defense Industry Haluk Gorgun on behalf of the Turkish side.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing a strategic dialogue was signed between the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on behalf of the government of Turkiye.

Both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kuwaiti Civil Defense and the Turkish Ministry of Interior and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) regarding disasters and emergency management.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and AFAD Governor, Okay Memis.

A Letter of Intent was signed between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and the Turkish General Authority for Free Zones in the Ministry of Trade on cooperation in the free zones field.

The letter was signed by the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and the Minister of Trade, Dr. Omer Bolat on behalf of the Turkish side.

The two sides signed a Letter of Intent between the Kuwaiti Ministry of State for Housing Affairs and the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change on the cooperation in housing and infrastructure.

The letter was signed by the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on behalf of the Turkish side.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kuwait's Investment Authority and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office regarding the cooperation on investment promotion.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf on behalf of the Kuwaiti side and Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on behalf of the Turkish side. (end)

