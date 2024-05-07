EU: Israel's Attack On Rafah Will Kill More Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the likely Israeli attack on Rafah will kill more Palestinians, adding that Israel is launching the attack despite explicit warnings against it from European Union (EU) member states and the United States.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu not to attack", Borrell said in a press statement.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of civilian casualties. There are no safe zones in Gaza", he added.

Earlier on Monday, the EU Foreign Policy Chief said on X platform that "Israel's evacuation orders portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable. Israel must renounce to a ground offensive"

