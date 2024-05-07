Japanese Ambassador On Two-Day Nagaland Visit To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, May 7 (IANS) Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki began a two-day visit to Nagaland on Tuesday to further strengthen the cultural and diplomatic ties between Japan and the northeastern state, officials said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his wife Kaisa Rio welcomed the envoy and his entourage at the Chief Minister's residential complex immediately after the envoy reached Kohima late Tuesday evening.

A state government official said that the visiting diplomat later discussed various aspects with the Chief Minister.

A cultural programme was organised in honour of the Ambassador and his team of officials.

Several ministers, MLAs and state Chief Secretary J. Alam were also present.

On Wednesday, the Ambassador would participate in the inauguration of the Kohima Peace Memorial and an Eco Park in Kohima with a ceremonial plantation of trees.

He will then visit the Kohima War Cemetery, where he and Chief Minister Rio will lay wreaths.

Later in the day, the envoy and other Japanese delegates would visit the Kohima Cathedral and the World War II Museum at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.