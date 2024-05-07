Looking Back At 'Padmaavat', Aditi Rao Hydari Says She'll Never Say No To A Mehrunisa-Type Cameo

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', reminisced about her role as Mehrunisa in the auteur's 2018 historical drama 'Padmaavat', expressing gratitude for having lived a 'full life'.

The gorgeous diva said that she would never turn down a 'Mehrunisa' kind of cameo if it ever comes up.

Talking to IANS, Aditi fondly recalled her bond with Bhansali, saying her relationship with Sanjay is from the heart.

"I am very protective of him. I feel he is very precious, and he should just be protected. For me, it's a huge blessing and a blessing from him. When he called me for Mehrunisa, he said that of the four, it's the smallest part, but believe me, it will be beautiful. I just love him, his cinema, his mind, and his heart so much. I said you don't have to say any of that, sir, I am there. This was also sometimes back, I was a little more 'kacha', so I was just grateful to be a part of his vision," Aditi, who was part of the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' told IANS.

Aditi shared how she was always longing to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali song, dance and wanted to spend some more time with him on set.

"I wanted to do a full-fledged heroine role with him. But the magic is that you know Mehrunisa was also 'complete'. The 20-25-minute role was a complete role. She sat in people's hearts, and the kind of love Mehrunisa got was incredible. And that's the magic of a great director. With Bibbojaan and 'Heeramandi', I felt I have got more time with a person that I respect and love. I got to live a full life. I just got to be around a genius and absorb. And you know one, two, or three times are not enough with directors like Sanjay. It's addictive, you want to keep working with him," she shared.

When asked about a specific role she desires in Bhansali's project, Aditi said: "Whatever role he calls me for, I know it will be something special. I believe that he will do something special with me. I feel the role should touch your heart. You can do that in 20 minutes, two hours, or eight hours. So, it depends on what is being created."

"Obviously, the child in me wants to be the protagonist of a film because you get to live that life longer and you get to be with the director. And obviously, that is my priority. So if a 'Mehrunisa' kind of cameo comes up I will never say no," said Aditi, who last featured in the Tamil romantic drama 'Hey! Sinamika'.

Aditi concluded by saying, "I feel like abroad actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Brad Pitt -- with the great directors, they go on and do these cameos, and they make a mark. So why should we fear. I don't think people are thinking that much today. I think they are growing up and changing. But of course, the heroine, protagonist, the full picture, but if a role like this comes, I am game."

'Heeramandi' also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The series is streaming on Netflix.