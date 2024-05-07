Man Killed Over Land Dispute In Jammu Police Conduct Multiple Raids

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir police has stepped up their efforts in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a person over a land dispute here and have conducted multiple raids at the residences of suspects, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on May 1, when Avtar Singh (40), son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod and died because of excessive bleeding during a scuffle between two groups, who staked their claim over the piece of land in Greater Kailash locality.ADVERTISEMENT
An angry mob, including the family and relatives of the deceased, blocked Kalu-Chak road on Jammu-Pathankot national highway and demanded a CBI probe into the killing, police said.
“Continuing crackdown on suspects and accused involved in the Greater Kailash murder case, police seized two vehicles involved in the commission of crime along with raids at houses of suspects to affect their arrest,” a police spokesman said.
He said that the police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said. Read Also Crime Prevention In Kashmir Gets a Tech Boost Rajasthan Man Kills Bed-Ridden Father, Sits Next To Body For Hours: Cops
Police remain committed to solving the crime and attacking its root causes, he said.
Eight people have been detained in connection with the case so far, he said.
Two police officials were suspended in connection with the murder and a departmental inquiry was ordered.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052024000215011059ID1108182011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.