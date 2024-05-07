Man Killed Over Land Dispute In Jammu Police Conduct Multiple Raids

The incident occurred on May 1, when Avtar Singh (40), son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod and died because of excessive bleeding during a scuffle between two groups, who staked their claim over the piece of land in Greater Kailash locality.



An angry mob, including the family and relatives of the deceased, blocked Kalu-Chak road on Jammu-Pathankot national highway and demanded a CBI probe into the killing, police said.



“Continuing crackdown on suspects and accused involved in the Greater Kailash murder case, police seized two vehicles involved in the commission of crime along with raids at houses of suspects to affect their arrest,” a police spokesman said.

He said that the police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said.

Police remain committed to solving the crime and attacking its root causes, he said.

Eight people have been detained in connection with the case so far, he said.



Two police officials were suspended in connection with the murder and a departmental inquiry was ordered.

