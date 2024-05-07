Qatari PM Discusses Gaza With Emirati, Jordanian, Turkish Fms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Tuesday engaged in discussions with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Ayman Safadi, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, concerning the evolving situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sheikh Mohammad conducted separate phone calls with each of his counterparts, exploring ways for bolstering bilateral cooperation, as reported by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Their conversations revolved around the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, strategizing to facilitate an immediate and permanent ceasefire, release prisoners and detainees, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the region, QNA said.

During these exchanges, Sheikh Mohammad reiterated Qatar's unwavering dedication to supporting all initiatives aimed at establishing security and stability regionally and globally, it stated. (end)

sss













MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108181477