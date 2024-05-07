Estonia Designates Moscow Patriarchate As Institution Backing Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, May 6, the Parliament of Estonia (Rijgikogu) adopted a statement condemning the activities of the Moscow Patriarchate and declaring it an institution that supports Russia's military aggression.

The statement emphasized that this refers to the Moscow Patriarchate as an institution and governing body, and not to people who adhere to the traditions of Orthodoxy, and called on the faithful to "carry out their own assessments of the threat... caused by hostile influencing activities, and take the necessary steps to cut ties with the Moscow Patriarchate".

This statement saw support from 75 lawmakers with just eight voting against the motion.

In a statement, the Riigikogu condemns the war waged by Russia against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of the occupied territories, and emphasizes that the terrorist regime led Vladimir Putin, which issues nuclear threats, has become the greatest threat to peace both in Europe and around the world. And Patriarch Kirill, since the outset of the full-scale invasion, "has openly supported the aggression of the Russian terrorist regime... and used the ideology of the 'Russian world' as a war propaganda tool."

The statement also mentions the March Congress of the World Russian People's Council established the auspices of the Russian Orthodox Church, which was presided over by Patriarch Kirill. The Congress adopted a document, according to which the war of aggression in Ukraine is declared a holy war against Ukraine and the entire Western world, and that Russia's zone of influence shall extend beyond the territory of the former Russian Empire.

"The calls of the Moscow Patriarchate contain an inherent danger to Estonia's security and survival, including a direct threat to the public and constitutional order in Estonia," Riigikogu notes.

According to the statement, Estonia stands for freedom of religion but the government must also protect the population from terrorist and other hostile propaganda.

“In light of the actions of the Moscow Patriarchate thus far, there is a persistent threat of people being influenced in this pseudo-religious context,” the parliament warned.

The Riigikogu also called on all states and the international community to suppress the hostile meddling of the Moscow Patriarchate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kremlin Church intends to deploy nearly 1,300 priests as part of the war against Ukraine "for spiritual assistance" to Russian servicemen.

