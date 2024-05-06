Heavy Raids By Israeli Warplanes On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of heavy raids on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, from the eastern and western sides, leading to the death and injury of a number of Palestinians, coinciding with the incursion of its military trucks into the border strip all the way to the land crossing area.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA "the raids targeted the vicinity of the Rafah land crossing, and Israeli occupation tanks made incursions into the eastern area of the city of Rafah, firing shells at several buildings to the crossing."

Earlier, the Israeli occupation army announced the start of a military operation targeting the city of Rafah from its eastern side and forced thousands of Palestinians to forcibly move towards the coastal area of Al-Mawasi, west of the city of Khan Yunis, under harsh humanitarian conditions. (end)

wab







