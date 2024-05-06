Kuwait SC Basketball Wins GCC WASL Trophy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Sporting Club (SC) basketball team clinched the West Asia Super League trophy for the Gulf region by defeating Manama SC 99-92 on Monday.

The match, which was hosted at Khalifa Sports City stadium, witnessed Kuwait SC, dominating the first half against Manama, leading with a score of 56-51.

Kuwait and Manama teams, along with Kazma (the second representative of Kuwait in the tournament), secured their places in the final round.

This stage will feature three clubs from the Levant and Iran, as well as the champions of India and Kazakhstan, which is scheduled for next June, the final round will adopt a group stage format. (end)

