Indian Visa For Oman, Nauru, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibian Citizens

The Indian government operates an e-Visa scheme, which allows Omani travelers to apply for a visa to visit India from the comfort of their own homes, as one of 169 qualifying nationalities. Tourists can apply for an India Tourist Visa, an India Business Visa, or an India Medical Visa, depending on the reason for their trip. Omani nationals, like citizens from many other countries, must obtain the necessary travel documents before traveling to India. Visitors to India must hold both a valid passport from their home country and an Indian visa. The India Tourist eVisa allows for multiple entries and is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Eligible citizens may travel to India for tourism purposes up to 90 consecutive days per visit. The India Business eVisa is available to eligible citizens traveling to the country for business activities. The India Business eVisa allows eligible citizens to stay in the country for up to 180 days. It is a multiple entry travel authorization valid for 365 days from the date of issue. India Visa for Omani Citizens can now be applied for quickly and easily without the hassle and inconvenience of submitting a passport at the Embassy of India. Travelers can easily apply for an e-Visa online.







Documents Required for Omani Citizens



A valid passport. Citizens that already have a passport should ensure it is valid and not expired. The passport should have at least two blank pages

A complete scanned copy of the information page of the passport

You can use a Credit or Debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR MOZAMBICAN CITIZENS

Travellers from qualifying countries can apply for an electronic visa to India. Nationals of 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. This means that many travellers will simply be able to obtain the necessary entry authorization to visit India. The e-Visa for India was created to simplify the visa application process and attract more international visitors. Mozambique is one of the countries that can apply for the India e-visa, which makes travel between the two countries more easier. There are four types of India e-visas accessible to Mozambican nationals. e-Tourist visa: used to enter India for the purpose of tourism. You can stay in India for up to 30 days with double entry with this sort of e-visa, and it cannot be extended or changed. e-Business visa: This form of e-visa allows you to enter India for business and trading purposes only, not for employment. This e-visa permits you to stay in India for up to 365 days, but you cannot stay continuously for more than 180 days each term of stay. There are several entries available. e-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment in India, this is a good option. This sort of e-visa allows you to stay in India for 60 days with three entries. e-Conference Visa: utilised when you need to attend a conference organised by an Indian government ministry. This e-visa allows you to stay in India for 30 days with only one entrance. The India e-Visa application process is quick and uncomplicated. There is no need to visit an Indian Embassy or Consulate in person, thanks to the effective online procedure. The application and approval procedure can be completed in two business days or less.

Required Documents for Mozambican Citizens



Passport: take a look at the expiration date to make sure that it is valid for at least six months' validity remaining after their expected date of arrival in India.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible.

A complete passport scan of your information page

Payment means: You can use a debit or credit card.

Business card copy and invitation letter: if necessary, especially when applying for the Business eVisa. Letter from the hospital in India: only if you apply for the Medical eVisa.

INDIAN VISA FOR MYANMAR CITIZENS

Every visitor must possess a valid passport and visa. Citizens from more than 169 countries can apply for an e-Visa. Myanmar citizens, like many other nationalities, must obtain an Indian visa before visiting the country for leisure, business, or medical purposes. The visa requirements for Myanmar residents in India are very similar to those of other countries. An electronic visa for tourists: It was approved for tourism use. This visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance, and Myanmar citizens can stay for up to 30 days after arrival. In addition, India provides two types of tourist visas: one-year and five-year tourist e-Visa. These visas allow multiple entries into the country during the visa's validity period, with each stay no longer than 90 days. An e-business visa: It allows multiple entries into India for a total stay of 365 days. However, the continuous stay on each visit must not exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa and Physician Assistants: These electronic visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment in Indian hospitals or to accompany family members. The length of stay is up to 60 days, with a triple entry into India. The first step in obtaining permission to travel to another country is to fill out the online Visa Application Form. The application consists of a few simple steps.

Required Documents to Get the India Visa for Citizens of Myanmar



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

You need to properly scan and upload a recent passport size photograph of yourself.

A valid form of payment: credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. You need to provide an email Id also so that we can send you your documents.

INDIAN VISA FOR NAMIBIAN CITIZENS

If you're from Namibia and you're planning a trip to India, you're in luck! Namibia is among the 150 nationalities eligible to obtain an India e-Visa. You no longer need to go to the Indian Embassy to get your e-Visa. Indian Visa for Namibian Citizens has been available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014. This visa for India allows travelers from Namibia and other countries to visit India for short stays. These short stays range from 30, 90 and 180 days per visit depending on the purpose of the visit. Visitors to Namibia must apply for an India Tourist e-Visa. You don't have to go to an embassy, just apply online to get started.

WHICH VISA TYPES ARE THERE FOR NAMIBIAN PASSPORT HOLDERS?



Tourist e-Visa.

Business e-Visa. Medical e-Visa.

HOW LONG IS THE INDIAN TOURIST E-VISA VALID FOR?

The Indian Tourist e-Visa expires on 1 year after issued. It offers you Multiple Entry for a stay of 90 days in Total.

What are the requirements?



A valid Passport that is valid for 6 months

Recent Photo of Applicant

You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR NAURUAN CITIZENS

The Indian government introduced the e-Visa application form in 2017, making the process easier and faster than ever before. Over 169 nationalities, including Nauru residents, can apply for an Indian e-Visa. Nauru citizens can obtain an eVisa to India to visit friends and family, conduct business, or receive short-term medical care. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is an electronic version of the travel permit for tourists visiting India. The typical tourist eVisa is a double-entry visa that allows you to stay in India for 30 days in total. The Indian government reintroduced two long-term e-Visas in March 2022: one-year and five-year e-tourist visas. Travelers planning to stay for more than 30 days should look into these types of visas. The first step in getting permission to travel to another country is to complete the online Visa Application Form. The application is comprised of a few simple steps.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR NAURUAN CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.